Harry J. Porter

Harry James Porter, 83, of Pinehurst, formerly of Gaithersburg, Md., Barrington, Ill., and Stratford, N.J., passed away peacefully Saturday, June 19, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.
Born Sept. 23, 1937, in Philadelphia, Pa., he was the son of the late James Porter and Frances Greer. Harry graduated in 1957 from Audubon High School, where he was president of his class. Harry and RuthAnn Hislop were high school sweethearts, and the two married Nov. 29, 1958. He started work at the New York Shipyard as a pipe fitter, building submarines and aircraft carriers for the U.S. military. Harry took a supplier quality role with Bechtel Corporation. During his 26 years with Bechtel, he advanced to manager of procurement, leading Bechtel Power projects worldwide. Integrity and professionalism are two words that best described Harry by his co-workers. Harry retired in August 2000 as a respected leader and mentor in the Bechtel family.
Harry enjoyed coaching, fishing, golfing and spending time with friends and family. He was a key member of the Stratford Falcon football organization and mentored young men while playing for his teams. Harry also loved the ocean and had many enjoyable memories from his time spent boating and fishing. His other love was golf. He loved playing with his friends and family at Norbeck and Pinewild country clubs, enjoying the camaraderie with his golfing partners. Harry was a believer in God, a true American patriot and a proud supporter of the U.S. military.
Harry and RuthAnn built a home and retired to Pinewild Country Club to enjoy their love of golf, friends, family and the community.
Due to his belief in God and his strong family values, Harry leaves a legacy of a family that cherished their time and conversations with him. Harry is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, RuthAnn Porter; children, Dale Porter, and wife Kelle, of Ozark, Mo., Harry Porter, and wife, Michelle, of Sykesville, Md., and David Porter, and wife, Patricia, of Colorado Springs, Colo.; nine grandchildren, Austin, Taylor, Max, Grace, Amanda, Christopher, Luke, Mark and Anthony; five great-grandchildren, Leon, Ana, Jackson, Carter and Rowan; and brother, James Porter Jr., and wife, Doris, of Wrightsville Beach.
A visitation will be held Friday, July 9, from 5 to 8 p.m., at Boles Funeral Home, 35 Parker Lane, Pinehurst.
A Mass will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 300 Dundee Road, Pinehurst, from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 10, with a reception following from noon to 3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Harry’s memory may be made to the Mayo Clinic at: Department of Development, Mayo Clinic, 200 First St. SW, Rochester, MN 55905 or online at https://philanthropy.mayoclinic.org.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Pinehurst.