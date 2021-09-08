Harry Joseph Huberth, 69, of Southern Pines, passed away Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital.
Born on June 22, 1952, in Greenwich, Conn., to Anne Morningstar Huberth and the late Harry G. Huberth, he was educated at Vermont Academy and later attended Cornell College. He was self-employed most of his life, owning and operating two businesses with his wife, Sandra. He was extremely well liked and loved throughout the community, which can be attributed to him putting his heart and soul into his businesses. Harry was civic minded and an advocate for improving the environment. He volunteered and served on numerous boards and committees, including include Keep Moore County Beautiful, Sustainable Sandhills, Sandhills Area Land Trust and Moore County Planning Board.
He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Sandra Huberth; mother, Anne Morningstar Huberth; stepmother, Susan Huberth; two sisters, Anne Huberth and Laurie Holden; two nephews, Jack Markham and Joseph Holden; and one niece, Laurel Holden.
A celebration of Harry’s life will be held on Sunday, Sept.19, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Lyell’s Meadow, 225 Mile Away Lane, Southern Pines.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his name may be made to Three Rivers Land Trust.
