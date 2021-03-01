Harriet P. Grim

Harriet Pauley Peraldo Grim, was born on Dec. 17. In keeping with her wishes no year is added. She said she would haunt us if we told! Let’s just say she had a long and wonderful life. She died peacefully surrounded by family and caregivers, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at Belle Meade Retirement Community, in Southern Pines. Harriet loved her family, her home, her garden and her dogs. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Jessie Pauley; brother Donald; first husband, George Peraldo; and second husband, Don Grim. Surviving to cherish her memory are daughters Lisa P. Jackson (Roy) and Kim P. Gilley (Tony); son, George H. Peraldo (Melissa, Austin and Janey); grandchildren, Darby Reynolds (Tony) and Jonathan Owen (Catherine); great-grandchildren Austin Reynolds (Hayley), Lauren Reynolds, Sebastian Owen and Isabella Owen; great-great-grandson Hudson Reynolds; and special companions, Wendy Shaw, Sue McKenzie and Del Metcalf. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to FirstHealth Hospice. A private graveside service is planned for Tuesday, March 2, at 1 p.m.
