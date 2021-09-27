Harold W. Lassiter Jr.

Harold Wilfred Lassiter Jr., 66, of Cameron, died Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at his home.
Mr. Lassiter was born March 9, 1955, in Moore County, to Sharon Solomon Lassiter and the late Wilfred Lassiter. He was a retired installer repairman for Century Link Telephone Company.
Surviving relatives include his mother, Sharon Solomon Lassiter; wife, Peggy Lemons Lassiter, of Cameron; sons, Michael Chad Lassiter, of Cameron and Brian Alton Lassiter and Kristel, of St. Petersburg, Fla.; a brother, Bruce Lassiter and Shannon, of Whispering Pines; a sister, Denise Cameron and Tim, of Carthage.
A memorial service will be held Wednesday, Sept. 29, at 11 a.m. at Cameron Baptist Church, with Pastor Jared McNeill and Pastor Wayne Greene presiding. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Arc of Moore County, P.O. Box 773, Southern Pines, NC 28388.
Arrangements are with Bridges-Cameron Funeral Home.