Harold L. McCaskill

Harold Lee McCaskill, 81, of Robbins, passed away Friday, Feb. 5, 2021.
Harold is survived by his wife of 61 years, Frankie Trotter McCaskill; sons, Vic McCaskill and wife, Debbie, of Rockingham, and Mitch McCaskill and wife, Lisa, of Level Cross; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Tabernacle United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 395, Robbins, NC 27325 or FirstHealth Hospice, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374.
Due to COVID-19, a celebration of Harold’s life will be held in his beautiful backyard at a later date.
Kennedy Funeral Home is honored to serve the McCaskill family.
Condolences online at pinesfunerals.com.