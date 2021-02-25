Harold E. Flinchum

Harold Edward Flinchum, 73, of Sumter, S.C., husband of Debra Atchley Flinchum, died Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at Prisma Health Tuomey.
Harold was born Feb. 26, 1947, in Pinehurst, and was a son of the late Carson Edward Flinchum and the late Doris Greeson Flinchum. He attended Sandhills Community College in Pinehurst, where he played basketball. He transferred to UNC Wilmington in 1968 on a baseball scholarship. Harold moved to Sumter in 1974 and was the president and owner of American Credit of Sumter.
Harold enjoyed rabbit hunting with his beagles and was a member of Sammy Swamp Hunting Club. He was very athletic and continued to participate in competitive softball and basketball programs in Sumter. He became an avid golfer in his later years. Harold was a devoted dad and grandad. He loved attending his children’s and grandchildren’s school functions, sporting events and dance recitals. He also enjoyed trips to the beach with his wife, Debbie, and shag music.
Survivors include his wife; his daughter, Leslie Flinchum Cribb (Landon); his son, Jonathan Edward Flinchum (Jackie); a stepdaughter, Tiffany Simon (Norman); a stepson, Christopher Hustad; seven grandchildren, Walker Cribb, Morgan Cribb, Dylan Simon, Peyton Simon, Hunter Simon, Emery Hustad and Eli Hustad, all of Sumter, S.C.; three brothers, Dale Flinchum (Janet), Terry Flinchum (Rhonda) and Randy Flinchum (Chris), all of Robbins; and five nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery. The Rev. Todd Fleming will officiate.
Memorials may be made to Alice Drive Baptist Church, 1305 Loring Mill Road, Sumter, SC 29150.
Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home and Crematorium of Sumter is in charge of the arrangements.