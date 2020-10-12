Harold E. Cameron, 81, of Aberdeen, passed away Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst.
Harold was born Oct. 21, 1938, in Lee County, to the late J.D. Cameron and Ruth McCain Cameron. He was a veteran and served in the U.S. Navy. Harold retired with over 30 years of service to Austin’s Business Supply. He was a dedicated, longtime member of Aberdeen First Baptist Church. Harold served as a Sunday School teacher, trustee, deacon and on various church committees. He was a former member of the Jaycees and the Rotary Club. Harold enjoyed the outdoors, gardening and clock repair.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Rita Cameron, of Aberdeen; his two children, Daryl Cameron (James Utt), of Los Angeles, Calif., and Annette Saunders (Paul), of Whispering Pines; two grandchildren, Cameron and Caroline Saunders; his sister, Carol Cox, of Sanford; a brother, Joel Cameron, of Sanford; and his nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Doris Simpson.
A graveside service will be held Thursday, Oct. 15, at 3 p.m. at Bethesda Cemetery in Aberdeen. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed, and it is requested for those attending to social distance and wear a face covering.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church of Aberdeen, c/o Church Sanctuary Renovation Fund, P.O. Box 1066, Aberdeen, NC 28315.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.