Harold A. Scott Jr.

Southern Pines, NC (28387)

Today

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. High around 75F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low near 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.