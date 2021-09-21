Harold A. Scott Jr., of Troy, died Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at his home.
Hal was born March 6, 1944, in High Point to the late Macy R. Scott and Harold A. Scott Sr. He grew up in Star, and then Troy.
He is survived by his devoted family: his wife of 51 years, Carol; daughter, Lane and husband, Damon Prince, of Troy; sons, Gray Scott, of Benson, and Scotty Scott, of Annapolis, Md.; sister ,Candy and husband, Bill Carden, of Kinsale, Va.; and sister-in-law, Frances Filer, of Zillah, Wash. Grandchildren Cameron and Carson Prince and Madeline and Julia Scott loved their “GP.”
Hal served his country proudly as a decorated helicopter pilot during the Vietnam War before marrying Carol and returning to North Carolina. He was a third-generation Coca Cola bottler, which led to the formation of Central Carolina Vending Corp. and other businesses throughout his career.
He was extremely unselfish with his time by being a community advocate serving on a variety of boards and committees, including several FirstHealth Hospital boards. He worked tirelessly to bring health care to the underserved rural community of Montgomery County and surrounding areas. The Save the Old School Committee in Biscoe also held a special place for Hal, and he was instrumental in its preservation which continues to serve the entire community today.
Hal was truly a man of the sky, land and sea. With his love of flying, golfing, sailing, riding his motorcycle all over the country, traveling — especially to his favorite place on earth, Great Exuma, water skiing and fly fishing; he enjoyed any adventure with his family and a host of life-long friends.
Hal’s family wishes to express their appreciation for the loving and compassionate care provided during his illness.
A private service will be held by the family. A gathering of Hal’s family and friends will be held at a later date.
A gift in Hal’s memory can be made to FirstHealth Hospital Foundation’s Montgomery Foundation Fund or FirstHealth Hospice and Palliative Care, both at 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374 (https://www.firsthealth.org/foundation-of-firsthealth/make-a-donation), LiveWater Foundation, P.O. Box 404, Annapolis, MD 21404 (https://www.livewaterfoundation.org/pages/donate), or to a charity of your choice.
Bumgarner Family Funeral Service is serving the family.
Online condolences can be made at www.bumgarnerfunerals.com.