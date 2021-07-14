Hans G. Antonsson

Hans Gustav Antonsson passed away peacefully on Monday, July 12, 2021, after a lengthy illness. He was surrounded by family. His crystal-clear blue eyes, infectious smile and Swedish humor will be missed by all who loved him.
Hans was born in 1939 in Gothenburg, Sweden, the son of Gustaf and Margit Antonsson, the youngest of five brothers. He had fond memories of sailing to the Swedish islands in the summertime. Hans was a medic in the Swedish military, achieved a mathematics degree at the University of Gothenburg, and a master’s degree in architecture at Chalmers University in Sweden.
In his early years, Hans worked for several distinguished architecture firms in Cambridge, Mass., in addition to Harvard University and MIT. He was the owner, developer and principal architect of Southern Pines Associates, Antonsson Associates and HGA Associates. His work included commercial architecture and innovative residential homes.
Hans’ creative and artistic spirit spilled over into both his work and play. He loved tennis, reading, listening to classical music and time on his tractor. He and his wife, Pat, designed and built several homes. As a young man, and again in retirement, he was an adept painter with a flair for color.
Hans was preceded in death by his daughter Lisanne Clifford. He is survived by his wife, Patricia Richardson, of Vass; his daughters Kristina Schnell and her husband, Richard, of Boulder, Colo., Kim Lenihan and her husband, Tom, of Swampscott, Mass., and Erika Cobb and her husband, Brian, of Brookline, N.H.; and five grandchildren.
His devotion to his family was unwavering. They will forever miss his loving kindness, Christmas Tomten, Swedish pancakes and meatballs.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to FirstHealth Hospice, in Pinehurst.
Care of the family is entrusted to Crumpler Funeral Home, Aberdeen.