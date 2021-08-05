Hampton Vernon Williams entered into heaven Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, after a heroic battle with glioblastoma. He passed away at home with his family by his side.
A visitation will be held from 10:30 to 11:50 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 8, at the Southern Pines Fire Department on Pennsylvania Avenue in Southern Pines. A celebration of life service will follow at noon.
Hampton was born Jan. 24, 1954, in Wadesboro, to the late Dr. Dock David Williams and Pauline Knotts Williams, formerly of Rockingham. He was raised in Rockingham before moving to Moore County, where he worked as a first responder. His love of emergency medical services while working as an EMS driver eventually led to a fulfilling career in the fire service, but first Hampton graduated with his Doctor of Chiropractic degree from Logan University in St. Louis, Mo., in 1978.
Hampton joined the Southern Pines Fire Department on Aug. 4, 1986, as a paid firefighter and served in various ranks, being appointed fire chief in December 2005. He retired as chief in December 2016, after 30 years of faithful service to the town of Southern Pines and the State of North Carolina; then accepting the position as the fire and rescue coordinator at Central Carolina Community College. Throughout his career, Hampton had the honor of being selected as a guest professor at the National Fire Academy in Emmetsburg, Md., where he also co-wrote a textbook for the Academy. While serving on the Southern Pines Fire Department, he continued his education graduating from the University of North Carolina Pembroke with a bachelor’s degree in business administration in 2006, and from Grand Canyon University with a master’s degree in executive fire service leadership in 2010. Upon retirement, he was the recipient of one of the state’s highest honors, The Order Of The Long Leaf Pine, which was conferred by Gov. Pat McCrory. The award recognizes North Carolinians with a proven record of extraordinary service to the state for a period of 30 years or more.
Hampton truly enjoyed life and was always on the go. He belonged to the Cox’s Double Eagle Harley-Davidson Club, having been a skilled motorcycle rider since his early 20s. He also enjoyed traveling with his camper and spending quality time with his family outdoors. He loved golfing, hunting, Dale Earnhardt, UNC Tar Heels, Washington Redskins, and a smooth bourbon. He enjoyed giving back to his community as a former member of the Masonic Temple Association of Southern Pines and the Boys and Girls Club of the Sandhills.
Hampton will be remembered by many, and is survived by wife, Toni Cafferata Williams, of home; sons, Hampton Vernon William Jr. (Abbi), of Summerville, S.C., and Adam Kyle Williams, of Corpus Christi, Texas; daughter, Megan Olivia Williams (Dale), of Simpsonville, S.C.; stepdaughters, Tori Cox (Mike), of Franklin, Tenn., and Jessica Bogosian (Rich), of Shreveport, La.; brothers, Dock David Williams Jr. (Karen), of Carson City, Nev., and Dr. Richard Tate Williams (Sally), of Radford, Va., and sister, Pauline Williams Smith (Lyde), of Pinehurst; grandchildren Dylan, Matthew, Ryan, Richie, Gracie, Dane, Caleb, Fisher Grace, Braylynn and Payton; great-grandson, Walker; and nieces, nephews and many cousins.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Southern Pines Fire Department or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in honor of Hampton Williams.
Online condolences may be made to www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.