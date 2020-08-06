On Friday, July 31, 2020, surrounded by his loving family, Wade Hampton “Hamp” Weatherly III, loving husband, father and grandfather, completed his Earthly journey.
Hamp was born Nov. 8, 1947, in Richmond County, a son of the late Wade Hampton Weatherly Jr. and Winifred Graham “Winnie” Maples Weatherly. He was a graduate of Hamlet High School, class of 1966, and had proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force.
Hamp had served as director of telecommunications for the state of Tennessee, during which time Gov. Ned McWherter awarded him the highest honor to an individual by the governor, Tennessee Colonel Aide de Camp. Later he worked with AT&T Wireless and with Financial Security Associates.
Hamp was a member of McLean Presbyterian Church, where he had served as an elder. He was an avid golfer and a member of the Sandhills Antique Auto Club.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Carson Lee Barrett. Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Jewell Hill Weatherly; daughter, Chrystal Weatherly West (Jason); grandsons, Charles V. Barrett Jr., Christian A. Barrett and Cameron H. Barrett; brother, David A Weatherly (Christie); and nephew, Wade Weatherly.
The family gathered in the sanctuary of McLean Presbyterian Church in Ellerbe on Tuesday, Aug. 4, at 10 a.m. to celebrate Hamp’s life. Friends and extended family were invited to attend the service as room in the fellowship hall permitted, with social distancing being in place. A graveside service immediately followed in the church cemetery.
Memorials may be made to McLean Presbyterian Church, c/o Lowell Hill, 735 Firetower Road, Ellerbe, NC 28338.
Condolences may be made online at www.carterfuneral.net.