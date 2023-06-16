Hal Brown Kelly Jun 16, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Hal Brown Kelly, 85, of Sanford, died Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at his home. Bridges-Cameron Funeral Home, Sanford. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LATEST E-EDITION Wed., June 14, 2023 Calendar Jun 16 Summer Reading Stations Fri, Jun 16, 2023 Jun 16 Beatles Tribute featuring The Return Fri, Jun 16, 2023 Jun 17 Summer Reading Stations Sat, Jun 17, 2023 Jun 18 Grief & The Healing Christ: Men's Bereavement Support Group Sun, Jun 18, 2023 Jun 20 Treat Yourself Tuesday Tue, Jun 20, 2023