Gregory J. Downer

Gregory John Downer, 67, of Seven Lakes, formerly of Acton, Mass., died Monday, May 22, 2023, in a tragic car accident.
He was a proud graduate of Clarkson College of Technology, where he also received a master’s in electrical engineering and met the love of his life, Jean, while ice skating. Formerly employed by Raytheon in Sudbury, Mass., he was currently employed as a manager at Jackson Hewitt in Aberdeen.
He enjoyed woodworking and was an avid sports enthusiast, recreational hockey player, cyclist, kayaker and pickleball player who most enjoyed outscoring his brother-in–law, Brooks McCuen.
Greg was a former member of Community Boating, Inc. of Boston, along with his daughter Katelin, a current member of the Seven Lakes West Sailing Club, and was a co-founder of the Seven Lakes West Pickleball Club. He enjoyed several multi-day cycling trips, including one along the Great Allegheny Passage with his daughter Kendall. He often attended the Frozen Four when Clarkson was a contender and cherished his Golden Knights banner from Cheel Arena. He followed the Green Bay Packers and Notre Dame football and fulfilled lifelong dreams of attending a game at both Wrigley Field and Notre Dame Stadium.
He and Jean also had special memories of travel to Yellowstone, Catalina Island, the Gulf of Mexico, the Caribbean, Lake Bonaparte and Helsinki. By choice, he had never been to Disney or bought the kids Happy Meals. He was known for enjoying Doritos and making peppermint pie every Christmas.
Greg will be remembered by friends and family as a person of great integrity, dignity, warmth and humor.
Greg, predeceased by his father, Vincent, is survived by his wife of 39 years, Jean McCuen Downer; his mother, Paula, of Greensboro; daughters, Katelin, of Burlington, Mass., and Kendall, of Pittsburgh; brothers, Glenn (Pattie), Doug (Shelly), Carl (Vickie Nylander); and several nieces and nephews.
A period of visitation will be held at the Boles Funeral Home of Seven Lakes, at 220 MacDougal Drive, West End , on Friday, May 26, from 6 to 8 p.m.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.