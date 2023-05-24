Gregory J. Downer

Gregory John Downer, 67, of Seven Lakes, formerly of Acton, Mass., died Monday, May 22, 2023, in a tragic car accident.

He was a proud graduate of Clarkson College of Technology, where he also received a master’s in electrical engineering and met the love of his life, Jean, while ice skating. Formerly employed by Raytheon in Sudbury, Mass., he was currently employed as a manager at Jackson Hewitt in Aberdeen.