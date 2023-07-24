Gray Melvin Sloan Jul 24, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gray Melvin Sloan, 61, of Aberdeen entered into eternal rest on Friday, July 21, 2023, at his residence. Service arrangements entrusted to McLeod Funeral Home of Southern Pines. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LATEST E-EDITION Sun., July 23, 2023 Calendar Jul 24 The Fantastic Island: Art from Haiti Mon, Jul 24, 2023 Jul 24 Pollinators and Plants in the Piedmont and Plains Mon, Jul 24, 2023 Jul 25 Treat Yourself Tuesday Tue, Jul 25, 2023 Jul 29 Stuff the Bus with the CARE Group, Inc! Sat, Jul 29, 2023 Jul 30 Stuff the Bus with the CARE Group, Inc! Sun, Jul 30, 2023