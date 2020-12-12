Grafton “Speedy” Creekmore, 90, of Carthage, died Friday, Dec, 11, 2020, at The Greens at Pinehurst.
A native of Franklin County, he was a son of the late Robert Clifford and Nellie Bowden Creekmore.
Speedy lived in Carthage for many years and was a retired auto mechanic. In his younger years, he was an avid bowler and golfer. He was a good, honest, hardworking man who loved his family. He was an active member of YatesThagard Baptist Church as long as his health allowed him to be.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Janie Goodwin Creekmore; daughters, Dottie Johnson and Frances Forrest; brothers, Robert Creekmore and Stacy Creekmore; sisters, Florine Harper and Danelle Headen.
He is survived by his children, Grafton Creekmore Jr., Irene Ferguson, Judy Carroll, Lynn Caviness and Johnny Wester; son-in-law, Roger Forrest; brother, Everett Creekmore; sisters, Dottie Andersen and Evelyn Bryan; eight grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Yates-Thagard Baptist Church Cemetery, in Whispering Pines, conducted by Pastor Steven Johnson.
Fry and Prickett Funeral Home is serving the family.
Online condolences may be made at PinesFunerals.com.