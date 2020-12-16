Emma Grace Teal Reynolds, 87, of Pinehurst, died Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020.
Born Jan. 25, 1933, in Lee County, she was the daughter of the late Charles Laudie Teal and Annie Estelle Teal Thomas. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, John Frederick Reynolds; infant son, John Mark Reynolds; brothers, Charles Lagree Teal, Meredith Jones Teal, and Waylon Blue Teal; and sister, Dorothy “Dot” Teal Cameron.
Childhood sweethearts, Grace and John married Sept. 11, 1949. In 1969, they became business partners, owning several car dealerships in Sanford and Southern Pines over a span of 25 years. In addition, Grace opened an antique shop in Jonesboro in 1970. Always a visionary in the world of home decor and design, this venture quickly became a customized lamp and lighting business, and a second retail store was opened in Southern Pines. When John retired in 1986, they merged all of their business resources into what became Reynolds Lamps and Interiors, in Yadkin Park, in Southern Pines, also selling their residence and relocating to Pinehurst.
Having traveled far and wide for their entire marriage, in the mid-1990s they created and added Grace Imports to their primary business, providing them many opportunities to travel to Europe, the Far East and other countries to purchase art and antiques that were sold in their retail store and at major home furnishing markets around the country.
After operating her businesses for more than 40 years and doing what she loved most, Grace retired at the age of 75. Always an artist and perfectionist in many genres, she took up oil painting and spent the major portion of her retirement painting beautiful artworks for her family and friends.
Surviving are daughters, Teresa Grace Reynolds, of Whispering Pines, and Jhane Reynolds Mecimore and husband, John, of Pinehurst; four grandchildren, Mark Reynolds Ratcliff and wife, Melissa, Riley Mecimore Spath and husband, Cameron, Triston Alexander Mecimore and Parker Elizabeth Mecimore; and great-grandson, Cayden Eli Spath; and sisters, Peggy Teal Thomas and Sylvia Lassiter Clark.
A graveside service will be prepared by Bridges-Cameron Funeral Home and will be held Thursday, Dec. 17, at 2 p.m. at Shallow Well Church Cemetery, with Wanda Skilbred and Melinda Yule officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to a favorite charity.
Condolences may be made at www.bridgescameronfuneralhome.com.