Godfrey “L.J.” Jones Jr., 37, of Charlotte, formerly of Aberdeen, died Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, at Atrium Health CMC in Charlotte.
A walk-through viewing will be held Sunday, Aug. 22, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Simon Funeral Home Chapel, Southern Pines. Masks and social distancing are required for this indoor event.
No service will be held.
Mr. Jones was employed in Charlotte as a car salesman with the CarMax Auto Dealership.
Survivors include mother, Dorothy Thomas; sister, Valerie Jones Watkins (Sean); maternal grandmother, Dora Thomas; niece and nephew, Kennedi and Alexander Watkins; and other relatives.
Simon Funeral Home is assisting the family.
