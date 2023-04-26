Gloria P. Harris

Gloria Parks Harris, 90, passed away Sunday, April 23, 2023, at her home in Nashville, Tenn., surrounded by her children and one of her favorite dogs, Pup No. 1 (Blossom). She was predeceased by Huston and Maude Parks, Norman and Maddie Parks, Nellie Vaughn, Perry Felton Harris, C.C.Williams, Karolyn Alicia McNeely and Estelle Tokuno.
Gloria was born and raised in Carthage, where she was active in school functions and excelled in many areas including art. Upon graduation from high school, she had to decide whether to accept a scholarship to the Art Institute of New York or the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Gloria matriculated at UNC and graduated with her B.S.N. She loved being an RN and helping others get better.
While at UNC, she met and later married Perry Felton Harris, D.D.S., M.D., F.A.C.S., and a U.S.A.F. colonel, who was also from her hometown of Carthage. Perry practiced dentistry in Pinehurst, for less than two years before deciding to attend medical school at Vanderbilt University. They moved to Nashville, where Gloria accepted a position with Vanderbilt Hospital and Perry worked on becoming a board certified otolaryngologist. Her nursing skills progressed her through the ranks to head of the night shift at VU hospital for many years.
Gloria decided to retire from nursing to be a stay at home mom. That didn’t last long. She got her real estate and broker licenses and founded Country Music Investment Properties on Music Row, where she worked with many of the country music stars.
Gloria will be remembered for her many talents, vivacious humor, love of homemaking, sewing, her amazing traditional Southern meals and a flare for style. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, fondly known as “Granny -Goose,” and friend. She will be dearly missed by many.
She is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth McNeely (Larry); grandson, Jean Paul (Amanda Bailey); great-grandchildren, Rhodes and Ryan; and granddaughter, Martha Lewallen (Joshua), of Nashville, Tenn.; son, Howard Houston Harris Sr. (Susan); grandchildren, Hallie Raye, H. Houston Jr., of Nashville, Tenn., and Matilyn Sue, of Knoxville, Tenn.; daughter, Lynda L. Harris; grandchildren, Luke Barrett (Jennifer); great-granddaughter, McKenzie, of McDonough, Ga.; grandson, Matt Barrett (Lola); great-grandson, Asa, of Sedgwick, Maine; grandsons, Chris Morgan and John Morgan, of Nashville, Tenn., and Alex Snelgrove, of Jasper, Ga.; daughter, Amy Harris-Tokuno, (Dean); grandchildren, Justin (Sarah) Chloe, Hannah, Asia and Harrison; great-grandchildren, Aiden, Caitlyn, Kaleila, Kai and Lotus, of Yuba City, Calif.; nieces, Paula Barrington, of West Chicago, Ill., Linda Murray, of Dudley, Judith Spivey, of Greenville, S.C.; and nephew, Richard Spivey, of Charlotte.
Donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital and/or the Nashville Humane Society.