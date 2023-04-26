Gloria P. Harris

Gloria Parks Harris, 90, passed away Sunday, April 23, 2023, at her home in Nashville, Tenn., surrounded by her children and one of her favorite dogs, Pup No. 1 (Blossom). She was predeceased by Huston and Maude Parks, Norman and Maddie Parks, Nellie Vaughn, Perry Felton Harris, C.C.Williams, Karolyn Alicia McNeely and Estelle Tokuno.

Gloria was born and raised in Carthage, where she was active in school functions and excelled in many areas including art. Upon graduation from high school, she had to decide whether to accept a scholarship to the Art Institute of New York or the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Gloria matriculated at UNC and graduated with her B.S.N. She loved being an RN and helping others get better.