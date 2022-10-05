Horky

Gloria J. Horky

Gloria Jean Horky, 79, of Pinehurst, passed peacefully at the First Health Moore Regional Hospital on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. She was with her family as she stepped into the joy of the Lord and was surrounded by love and prayer on her journey to Heaven.

Born in Glens Falls, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Tony and Lena Ricciardelli. After graduating from high school from St. Mary’s Academy, Gloria went on to earn her bachelor’s degree in education from SUNY Potsdam. It was at Potsdam where she met the love of her life, Richard M. Horky, who was immediately taken with her witty charm and full-blooded Italian beauty. The two were married on Nov. 27, 1964, and Dick’s work would ultimately take them from New York to Michigan, Connecticut, New Jersey and Wisconsin, before they finally retired to Pinehurst in 1999. Along the way Dick and Gloria traveled the world through various work trips and many cruises (16 in all!), having visited most all of North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, Russia, Greece, China and Africa through the years.

