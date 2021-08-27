Gloria H. Murphy (nee Schnetzler), of Aberdeen, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at the age of 91 at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst.
A rite of committal will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31, at Bethesda Cemetery in Aberdeen.
Mrs. Murphy was born and lived in Ridgewood, Queens, N.Y. until her marriage in 1958 at which time she and her husband moved to Cold Spring Harbor, Long Island. Along with their horses, they lived there until her husband’s retirement in 1983, at which time they moved to Clarendon Gardens in Pinehurst.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 57 years, Charles J. Murphy; her brother, Joseph SantaCroce; her father, Henry Schnetzler; her mother, Anna Riekert SantaCroce; and a daughter-in-law, Bonnie Murphy.
She is survived by her son, John C. Murphy and his wife, Cheryl, of Danbury, Conn.; three granddaughters, Elizabeth Murphy, of Brewster, N.Y., Victoria Powers, of New Fairfield, Conn., and Dr. Mary Murphy, of Brewster, N.Y.; sister-in-law, Judy SantaCroce; five great-grandchildren, Sean Murphy and his wife, Sarah, Patrick Murphy and his wife, Holly, Megan Murphy and Kaitlyn Powers; three great-great grandchildren, Riley Bettino, Madelyn Murphy and Connor Murphy; three nieces, Paulette Greenfield, Deborah Schiavone, Melinda McCormack; and nephew, Walter Smith.
