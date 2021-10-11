Gloria Annette Sexton, 74, passed away Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital.
Gloria was born Sept. 27, 1947, in Pamlico County, to the late James Edward and Lillie Mae Hamilton Sexton. She worked for many years as a nurses aide in adult care facilities. She enjoyed going to church and was faithful in her attendance as long as she was able. Helping others was always her focus in life. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by daughter, Tammy Lynn Bullin Rostad; and brother, James Edward Sexton.
Gloria is survived by son, Terry Bullin and wife, Cindy; stepson, Jerry McIntosh; grandsons, Devin Rostad and Garrett Bullin; granddaughter, Addie Bullin; three great-grandsons, one great-granddaughter; brother, Floyd C. Sexton; special niece, Patricia McIntosh Rundle; half-sisters, Diane Harris, Denise Wood and Susan Sexton; half-brothers, Marty Sexton and Doug Sexton; special friends, Ricky Hamilton and Vickie Garcia; son-in-law, Paul Rostad; many nieces, nephews and friends.
A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12, at Union Presbyterian Church Cemetery, with the Rev. John Brown officiating.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11, at Fry and Prickett Funeral Home, Carthage.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Carolina Donor Services, 3621 Lykan Parkway, Durham, NC 27707.
Fry and Prickett Funeral Home is honored to serve the Sexton family.
Condolences online at pinesfunerals.com.