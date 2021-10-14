Glenda K. Lyle

Glenda Ketron Lyle, 62, of Aberdeen, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family and friends Wednesday, Oct. 13 , 2021. Glenda loved God and treasured all of her family and friends.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at Bethesda Presbyterian Church in Aberdeen, officiated by the Rev. Paul Ketron, with a visitation prior to the service beginning at 1 p.m.
Services will be also held on Sunday, Oct. 17, at 2 p.m. at Emmaus United Methodist Church, 2282 Meadors Spur Road, Moneta, Va., officiated by the Rev. Edward Sheehan and the Rev. Paul Ketron. Private burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Bedford, Va. The family will receive friends prior to the service, beginning at 1 p.m.
Glenda graduated from Staunton River High School; Central Virginia Community College with an associate degree in applied science; and Medical College of Virginia, with a bachelor of science degree in medical records technology. Glenda was the director of medical records for Stuart Circle Hospital in Richmond, Va., Bristol Memorial Hospital, in Bristol, Tenn., and Moore Regional Hospital, in Pinehurst. As a registered health information administrator, she operated her own business, Glenda Lyle Consulting, for 34 years. She held a national office with the American Health Information Management Association and received many awards of excellence during her career.
Glenda was a member of Emmaus United Methodist Church in Moneta, Va., and attended Bethesda Presbyterian Church, in Aberdeen.
“When someone you love becomes a memory, that memory becomes a treasure.”
She was preceded in death by her beloved and cherished husband of 28 years, Alan Thomas Lyle; her parents, Dorothy and Nat Ketron; and brother-in-law, Clayton Watson.
She is survived by her sister, Brenda Watson, of Moneta, Va.; three brothers, William Ketron, of Moneta, Va., James Ketron (Sue), of Roanoke, Va., and Paul Ketron (Tammia), of Moneta, Va.; her aunt, Lochie Bryan, of Sandy, Utah; father-in-law, James Lyle, of Sevierville, Tenn.; sister-in law, Valarie Lyle, of Bristol, Tenn.; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or the charity of your choice.
Powell Funeral Home of Southern Pines (PinesFunerals.com) is assisting the local services, and Updike Funeral Home, of Bedford, Va. (updikefuneralhome.com) is handling services in Virginia.
Condolences online at pinesfunerals.com.