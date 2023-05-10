Glenda C. Snider May 10, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Glenda Coffer Snider’s earthly life ended at her home, with family, on Monday, May 8, 2023. The daughter of John Garland Coffer and Allie Mead Fields, Glenda was born in Lee County in 1939. Glenda was a long-time employee at Pinehurst Surgical Clinic, prior to her retirement.She was pre-deceased by her loving husband of 62 years, Larry Glenn Snider, in May 2020.Glenda will be greatly missed by her three children, Anthony Snider (Shanhong Luo), Tamara Vigne (Michael) and Julie Snider; as well as by her grandson, Ian Gross. Grief is the price we pay for love, but it is nice to think of Glenda reunited with Larry on the porch.In accordance with Glenda’s wishes, there will be no service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to FirstHealth Hospice Foundation. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LATEST E-EDITION Wed., May 10, 2023 Calendar May 10 Imagine Youth Theater Presents Lion King Jr. Wed, May 10, 2023 May 10 Youth Theater Auditions for Mean Girls the Musical Wed, May 10, 2023 May 11 Imagine Youth Theater Presents Lion King Jr. Thu, May 11, 2023 May 11 Youth Theater Auditions for Mean Girls the Musical Thu, May 11, 2023 May 11 Military Spouse Small Business Workshop Thu, May 11, 2023