Glen Thomas Wilson, 73, of West End, died Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, in Pinehurst.
A funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 6, at Faith Baptist Church in West End, with Pastors Chad Nall and Dana Brewer officiating. Burial, with military honors, will follow in the church cemetery.
Mr. Wilson served in the U.S. Navy for four years. He retired from the Pinehurst Police Department after many years of service.
He is survived by his wife, Geneva Ayers Wilson; a son, Tommy Wilson; a daughter, Cindy Wilson McNeill and her husband, Tracy McNeill; three grandchildren, Prescilla Wilson Schrimsher, Thomas McNeill and Kimberly McNeill; two great-grandchildren, Angel Wilson and Adelynn Schrimsher; two brothers, James Wilson and Bob Wilson; and a sister, Linda Hardy.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Faith Baptist Church, 2180 Carthage Road, West End, NC 27376.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Boles Funeral Home.