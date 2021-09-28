Gladys R. Nines

Gladys Roach Nines, 74 of Carthage passed away on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst.
Gladys was born June 16, 1947, in Lynchburg, Va., to the late Langdon Carlyle Roach and Annie Davis Roach. Gladys was a graduate of Kenwood High School, Baltimore, Md., class of 1965. She formerly owned and operated Pinehurst Cafe and Town and Country Antiques in Aberdeen. Gladys enjoyed going on cruises, traveling and dabbling on the computer.
She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Carl Nines, of Carthage; a son, Carl E. Nines, of Southern Pines; a daughter-in-law, Lisa Nines, of Pinebluff; grandson, Carl E. Nines Jr., of Pinehurst; and Erica Freeman, who was like a daughter to Gladys, and a cousin who was like a sister, Marge Tennyson, of Baltimore, Md.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Audrey Nines.
A visitation will be held Thursday, Sept. 30, from 5-7 p.m. at Boles Funeral Home in Southern Pines. Burial will take place at Brethren in Christ Church Cemetery, Campbell County, Va.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.