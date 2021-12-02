Gladys B. Huntley

Gladys Bowden Huntley, of Amelia Island, Fla., passed away Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, at the age of 86.
She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother (“Tutu”) and great-grandmother. Mrs. Huntley was born Aug. 11, 1935, in Willow Springs, raised in Niagara, and attended Southern Pines High School.
She raised her children in Atlanta, Ga., and lastly resided in Amelia Island, Florida. She was preceded in death by her high school sweetheart and husband of 68 years, William T. Huntley III, and beloved sister, Doris.
Family was of the utmost importance to her, and she was more than just the matriarch.
Mrs. Huntley will be lovingly remembered by her four children, David (Cathy), William IV, Charlton (Traci) and Kimberly (Tim); five grandchildren, Kristin (Levi), Brent (Kayla), Jessica (C.J.), Shae and Cole; four great-grandchildren, Dylan, Taylor, Trystan and Bonnie; and sisters, Mavis, Brenda and Linda, as well as a cherished, extended family. A private celebration of life will be held by the family at a later date.
“Say not, in grief, that she has gone, but give thanks that she was yours.”
