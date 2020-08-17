Gladys Asbill Barker, 94, of Carthage, passed away peacefully Sunday morning, Aug. 16, 2020, at her home.
A native of Randolph County, she was a daughter of the late Earl and Maggie Dowdy Asbill.
Gladys was a hard worker. She enjoyed gardening and working outdoors. She mowed her own grass until two years ago. She also enjoyed cooking, canning and freezing various fruits and vegetables and didn’t mind sharing with others.
She was proud of her boys, who cared for her with love. She would make a list for them, and they would do everything that she needed done. Gladys was a loving mother, sister, grandmother and friend to all who knew her. She worked for Pinehurst as a housekeeper for several years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, David Barker; son, Darrell Wayne Barker; brothers, Vernon and Ray Asbill; and sisters, Mary Harris and Doris Bunnell.
She is survived by her two sons, David Norman Barker and wife, Helen, of Carthage, and James Arthur Barker and wife, Ruth, of Cameron; brother, Sam Asbill and wife, Betty, of Carthage; six grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and 11 great-great-grandchildren.
She was an active member of Priest Hill Presbyterian Church, where her service will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Archie Stevens officiating. Burial will follow in Cross Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends outside the church starting at 10 a.m. With current restrictions, the service will be limited to 50 people inside the sanctuary, and masks will be required.
The Barker family would like to thank the caregivers who helped them over the last few months: Brenda, Rhonda, Belinda and Hannah.
Memorials may be made to Priest Hill Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 176, Carthage, NC 28327.
Services entrusted to Fry and Prickett Funeral Home.
