Ginette Marie-Andree Suant, 80, of Carthage, died Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at FirstHealth Hospice House.
Her wishes for a private service will be held at a later date.
Ginette was born May 30, 1941, in France, and married her husband, Raymond, in 1961. They moved to the United States in 1968 and resided in various cities as Raymond worked with the Restaurant Marketing Association. Ginette and Raymond moved to Southern Pines, in 1990, where they owned and operated LaTerrace French Restaurant until 2007.
Ginette is survived by her sister, Jocelyne Boussier, of France.
Memorials may be made to Peak Lab Rescue in Apex, at www.peaklabrescue.com.
