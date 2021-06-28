Gilda Ferrullo-Inglese, 46, of Cameron, passed away suddenly Wednesday, June 23, 2021.
She was born Jan. 28, 1975, in Massachusetts, to Mario and Maria Barbosa. Gilda was full of life. She loved her family dearly, especially her six boys, who meant the world to her. She enjoyed cooking, music, traveling to the beach and being the jokester at any get together. She also enjoyed time with her animals, including her ducks and dogs. Gilda had the biggest heart and would do anything for those she loved. She was the bright light that made a house feel like a home. She was the music that lifted our spirits into everlasting happiness even in our darkest moments. There will never be another woman more strong, resilient, loving and caring than Gilda. The love she had for her family and dearest friends will carry on through her children, and they will hold that in the deepest parts of their hearts forever. The end of her life will never truly be the end. She will always be looking down upon us and making sure we are safe.
In addition to her parents, Gilda is survived by her husband, Adam Inglese; six children, Giovanni, Vincent, Louie and Joey Inglese, Justin and Austin Ferrullo; one sister, Christina DelGuidice and her husband, Brian; one niece, Azelin DelGuidice; and many other family and friends.
A visitation will be held Monday, June 28, from 10 a.m. to noon at Boles Funeral Home, Southern Pines. A funeral service will follow at noon at the funeral home, with burial at Bethesda Cemetery.
