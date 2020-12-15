Gilbert L. Horner Sr.

Gilbert Leeross “G.L.” Horner Sr., 89, of Southern Pines, died Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family.
A native of Moore County, Mr. Horner was self-employed and the owner and operator of Sandy Pines Mobile Home Park. He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl Horner and Thelma Barber Horner Williams; brothers, Russell Horner and Carl “Pete” Horner Jr.; sister, Dorothy “Dot” Maness; and his beloved wife, Mara McNeil Horner.
Surviving are his sons, Gilbert L. Horner Jr. and wife, Judy, of Whispering Pines, Kenneth Horner, of Whispering Pines, and Dr. Ron Horner and wife, Adina, of Albemarle; daughter, Karen Cherry and husband, David, of Whispering Pines; sister, Gertrude Phillips, of Aberdeen; grandchildren, Lauren, Keith, Bethany, Carissa, Darian, David and Liza; 12 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held Thursday, Dec. 17, at 1 p.m., at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, 2237 Camp Easter Road, Southern Pines, with the Rev. Gregg Newton officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, participants can join the service from the parking lot.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to The Outreach Ministry, c/o Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, P.O. Box 386, Southern Pines, NC 28388.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.