Gertrude P. Mason

Gertrude Powell Mason, 86, of Southern Pines, died Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at her home.
Private graveside services were held Saturday, Sept. 5, at 11 a.m., at Woodlawn Cemetery, 1250 West New York Ave., Southern Pines. A public walk-through viewing was Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, from6-7 p.m., at Simon Funeral Home Chapel, Southern Pines.
Mrs. Mason was a longtime member of Trinity A.M.E. Zion Church in Southern Pines.
She is survived by her sons, Arthur (Terri), Charles (Pat), John, and James Mason; daughter, Arita White (George); a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren; and other relatives.
