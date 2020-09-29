Geraldine “Gerry” Marie Sullivan, 91, died Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at her home in Seven Lakes.
A funeral Mass will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at Our Lady of the Americas Catholic Church. Entombment will follow at Seven Lakes Cemetery.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John “Jack” Carton Sullivan Jr. in 2017; and her parents, William and Margaret Wanko. Gerry enjoyed golfing, ceramics, shopping and traveling.
She is survived by children, William Sullivan, of Taunton, Mass., Sallyanne Bianchetta, of Fairfax, Va/, James Sullivan, of South Easton, Mass., and John Sullivan III, of Somerset, Mass.; dear friends, Madeline and Irene; six grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.
The family would like to send a special thanks to Comfort Keepers for their care and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to FirstHealth Hospice House, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374.
