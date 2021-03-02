Geraldine “Gerry” Muse Phillips, 93, of Carthage, died on Feb 27, 2021, from a head injury sustained in a fall.
Gerry was born March 19, 1927, in Birmingham, Ala., to Cicero and Mattie Muse. In addition to her parents, Gerry was preceded in death by her son and daughter-in-law, Douglas and Debbie Phillips, and her beloved golden retriever, Maggie.
Gerry is survived by Jack, her husband of 71 years; her daughter, Dovie Phillips Thole (Will); her sons, David Phillips (Roseanne), Dan Phillips, Dean Phillips (Stephanie); and her brother, Tom Muse (Jean.) She is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
The family wishes to extend sincere thanks to Dr. Marri Brackman and Lisa McNeill, care coordinator at Pinehurst Medical Clinic for providing care, compassion and comfort to Gerry and her family for many years.
Funeral services will be Saturday, March 6, at 2 p.m. at New Covenant Fellowship Church, 1305 Hulsey Road, in Carthage. Visitation will follow.