Gerald “Jerry” W. Huff, of Whispering Pines, passed away Thursday, May 20, 2021, at First Health Hospice House in Pinehurst after a brief illness. He was 95 years old.
An indoor service will be held Saturday, June 5, at 2 p.m. in the main sanctuary of Southern Pines United Methodist Church, 100 Clematis Road, Southern Pines, with the Rev. Tommy Sweeley officiating. Jerry’s ashes will be interred in the church’s memorial garden immediately following the service. A reception will be held in the church’s fellowship hall following the service.
Jerry Huff was born July 6, 1925, in Newton, N.J., to Harry and Martha Huff. Jerry grew up in Hackettstown, N.J., graduating from Hackettstown High School before attending Rider College in Trenton, N.J. In 1943, while World War II was raging on, Jerry enlisted in the Marine Corps and served in the Pacific Theater until 1946. Upon returning to the U.S., he completed his degree in business and accounting at Rider. On Oct. 7, 1950, he married MaryAnn Smith, of Kearny, N.J., and resided in Wayne, N.J., for over 35 years.
Jerry had many jobs in finance and accounting throughout his career working primarily in the insurance industry. He culminated his working career as the senior vice president and comptroller for Johnson and Higgins, a large insurance brokerage in New York City. Additionally, he served as president of the Insurance Accounting and Systems Association (IASA), the primary professional organization for individuals working in financial end of the insurance industry worldwide.
In 1990, Jerry and MaryAnn retired to Whispering Pines and became very involved in the Country Club of Whispering Pines, where they loved to play golf with their many friends and family. When the club was still member-owned, Jerry served as treasurer for several years. Additionally, he was one of the consortium investors who developed the Whispering Winds subdivision.
A lifelong Methodist, Jerry and MaryAnn immediately joined Southern Pines United Methodist Church upon arriving in the Sandhills, where he served in various lay leadership roles. For over 30 years, Jerry was a member of the Moore County Gideons Camp, where he again took on several leadership roles. He was also active in prison ministries in the region and the Moore County Community Bible Study group.
He and his wife loved to travel with many family and friends throughout the U.S. and the world. He loved his family and made many visits to see them all over the country throughout the years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, MaryAnn; and his twin sister, Dorothy Wilson.
He is survived by his daughter, Karen Lynn Croucher and her husband, Drew, of Whispering Pines; his son, Mark William Huff and his wife, Allison, of Wayne, N.J.; two grandchildren, Jennifer Lynn Bush and her husband, Nathan, of Centennial, Colo., and Matthew Huff and his wife, Kristen, of Wayne, N.J.; and six great-grandchildren, Needham, Camille, Isla and Kiera Bush, of Centennial, Colo., and Madison and Hailey Huff, of Wayne, N.J.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Southern Pines UMC (http://www.southernpinesumc.org/giving.html), Gideons International https://www.gideons.org/donate) or FirstHealth Hospice and Palliative Care (https://www.firsthealth.org/specialties/hospice-and-palliative-care/foundation-support.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.