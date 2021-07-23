Gerald C. “Jerry” Machgan, 91, of Pinehurst, formerly of Fort Wayne, Ind., died Thursday, July 15, 2021, at Pinehurst Health Center.
He was born June 18, 1930, in Mauston, Wisc., to Chester and Selma Machgan (later Newkirk). He was a Methodist minister serving churches in Texas and Indiana. Jerry was a chaplain at Parkview Hospital for 25 years. He was the chaplain at Parkland Hospital in Dallas who arranged for last rights for President John F. Kennedy. Jerry taught clinical pastoral care at Parkview for many years and was in the Air Force, Air Force Reserves and Indiana Air National Guard for a total of 22 years.
Jerry married Elizabeth A. Burge Sept. 9, 1951.
Both of Jerry’s brothers preceded him in death, Jon Newkirk and Jim Machgan.
Surviving Jerry is Liz, his wife of 69 years; three children, Cindy (Scheib) Novosel and Markus Novosel, of Pinehurst, Terry Machgan and Brenda (Coy) Terry Machgan and Brenda (Coy), of Cibolo, Texas, Kent Machgan, of Fort Wayne, Ind., and Paula Neal Rice, daughter of the heart; four grandchildren April (Machgan) Ward and Rich, Christina and Mandy Machgan and Nick Scheib and Laci (Heisley); five great-grandchildren, Tisha, Charity and Faith Ward, and Archer and Alice Scheib; nieces, Julie Judd and Ken, Myrtice and TJ.
Jerry loved his family dogs, all 16 currently.
Memorial service will be held Tuesday, July 27, at 6 p. m. at Pinehurst United Methodist Church. Later this summer, a memorial service and interment will be held in Fort Wayne, Ind.
Powell Funeral Home is assisting the Machgan family.
