George Wilburn McNeill, 91, of Candor, died Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at FirstHealth Hospice and Palliative Care in Pinehurst.
A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, at Candor Cemetery, with the Rev. Eric Joyce officiating.
Born in High Point on March 18, 1930, he was the son of Adolphus Calhoun “A.C.” and Rosa Parsons McNeill. He was a truck driver and a member of Eagle Springs UMC. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving in Korea While serving, he was awarded the United Nations Service Medal, Korean Service Medal with Double Bronze Star, National Defense Service Medal and the Good Conduct Medal. He was preceded in death by his wife, Rosalie Kellis McNeill; a sister, Rebecca High; and a brother, Samuel H. McNeill.
He is survived by two sons, Charles W. McNeill (Kim), of Candor, and John McNeill, of Raleigh; daughter, Carolyn Needham (Henry), of Seagrove; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Eagle Springs UMC, P.O. Box 123, Eagle Springs NC 27242.
Briggs-Candor Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
