George Harry “Chip” Peraldo, 60, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in Wexford, Pa., after a long battle with brain cancer.
Chip was born Feb. 21, 1961, in Welch, W.Va., to the late George Nelson Peraldo and Harriet Pauley Peraldo.
Chip graduated Bluefield High School in 1979, and attended Wake Forest University. He was the sixth generation to operate Pauley-Bluewell Drilling Company. Chip spent years in the pharmaceutical industry. He called Pinehurst home. He rescued Shelties. Randy and Roxie, his fur companions gave him joy throughout his illness. Chip enjoyed playing golf with his father, George, and best friend, Chuck. He was known for his witty sense of humor.
Chip is survived by wife, Melissa; sisters, Lisa Peraldo Jackson (Roy), and Kim Peraldo Gilley (Tony), a niece, Darby Reynolds; several great-nieces and nephews; stepchildren; mother-in -law, Cathryn Henry; and best friend, Chuck Lynch (Mary).
No funeral arrangements have been made at this time,
Donations may be sent to Solutions for Animals, 2298 N. Horace Walters Road, Raeford, NC 28376.