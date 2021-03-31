George H. Morley

George Herbert Morley, 80, of Pinebluff, passed away Thursday, March 25 2021, in Pinehurst.
He was born Jan. 13, 1941, in Fairfield, Conn., a son of John F. Morley and Mary V. Sedgwick Morley. George attended St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic School from 1946-1955, and Roger Ludlowe High School from 1955-1959. George was a kind and gentle-spirited man, ready to lend a helping hand. He had a passion for mechanics, was an avid car enthusiast and drag racer. He frequented Dover Drag Strip in Wingdale, N.Y., during the 1960s and 1970s, with his brother John and friends. He was married to Alba Dolores Sannino Morley in 1971. Alba enjoyed going to the races as well, and she would often race the car herself. When she would tell friends she loved to race and often went faster than George, he would laugh it off and say, “That’s because if something broke (you) didn’t have to fix it.”
George and Alba moved to Pinebluff in 1988, where he was self-employed at Morley’s Power Equipment, Lawn Mower and Small Engine Repair.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Alba; and sister-in-law, Elizabeth Leko Morley.
Surviving are his brother, John Francis Morley Jr., of Fairfield, Conn.; sister, Joanne Mildred Morley-Folsom, of Fayetteville, formerly of Fairfield, Conn., and her husband, George Gary Folsom Jr.; nephew, John Francis Morley III, of Fairfield Conn.; niece, Regina Appleby Tweed, of Arizona. There will be a graveside service at Mountain Grove Cemetery, in Bridgeport, Conn., at a later date.
Crumpler Funeral Home, Aberdeen.