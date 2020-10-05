George E. Hillier, 88, of Pinehurst, passed peacefully Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at FirstHealth Hospice House in Pinehurst.
Born in Sharon Hill, Pa., he was the son of the late George and Sophie Hillier. George was an honor student in high school, the captain of his football team, voted best dressed and most likely to succeed. After school he entered the OCS program and earned the rank of first lieutenant in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, serving overseas in Germany and Luxembourg.
After his military service, George began a long distinguished career in the insurance industry, holding senior positions at INA and Crum and Foster, finally retiring with his wife, Lois, in Pinehurst.
George was also involved in numerous civic organizations throughout his life, holding positions on several boards and eventually serving for eight years as mayor pro tem of the Pinehurst Village Council.
George is survived by his wife of 43 years, Lois Yeakel Hillier; children, Dianne O’Melia (James), Greg Hillier (Michele), and Laurie Horan (Richard); five grandchildren, Elizabeth, Kathryn, Meghan, Michael and Melanie; six great-grandchildren,Robbie, Bennett, Jacob, Lucas, Amelia and Liam.
George was the brother of Marion Morris and the late Grace Horn.
Funeral will be private.
Donations in his memory may be made to First Health Hospice, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Pinehurst.