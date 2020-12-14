George C. Payne, 90, Pinehurst, passed quietly in his home Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020.
He was born Dec. 31, 1929, in Evanston, Ill., to George and Elizabeth (nee Christy) Payne.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 69 years, Carolyn (nee Kraybill); children, Christine Wright (David), of Whispering Pines, George (Lynn), of Carthage, Robert (Paula), of Skokie, Ill., and Kathryn Tureski (Robert), of East Quogue, N.Y. He was “Opa” to his nine grandchildren, Kathryn Wright (Mike Foust), Amy Wright (Shavar Coffey), Michael Payne, Charles Wright, Jennifer Payne, Rebecca Payne, Robert Tureski, George Payne and Christian Tureski.
Opa was also blessed with three great-grandchildren, Brayden Wright, Kayla Coffey and Kyle Coffey.
He was preceded in death by his son, Richard; his sisters, Elizabeth and Marilyn (Bell); and his parents.
He served in the U.S. Air Force, retiring as a senior master sergeant with bronze star. His ashes will be entombed at Arlington National Cemetery, Washington, D.C., in the fall of 2021.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Pinehurst.