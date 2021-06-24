George C. McManus III

George Cleveland McManus, 82, of Southern Pines, passed away peacefully in his sleep Saturday, May 15, 2021, at his residence.
He was born Oct. 9, 1938, in Albemarle, to the late George and Nell McManus. While living his whole life in North Carolina, he had a long career in sales and as a real estate broker. He was a member of Bethesda Presbyterian Church in Aberdeen, and a long-time member of the ROMEOs (retired old men eating out).
He loved socializing and spending time with the many friends he had acquired during his lifetime. He cherished spending days on end walking along the shorelines of the Neuse River looking for sharks’ teeth and enjoying the sunset. A lot of his nights he could be found watching “Jeopardy!,” since of course, he knew all the answers!
He was loved by many and will be missed.
Surviving are his sons, Lee McManus (Barbara), Stuart McManus; daughter, Trish McManus Fizer (Randy); sisters, Bettie McManus Phillips and Terry McManus; and brother, Joe McManus. He is also survived by three grandchildren as well as four great-grandchildren.
The service will be held Saturday, July 10, at 11 a.m. at Bethesda Presbyterian Church in Aberdeen, in the church’s chapel.