George “Ed” Bryan, 81, of Southern Pines, passed away Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, Pinehurst.
Ed had a master’s degree in special education, and served as principal in two special schools in Montgomery County, Md., and a brief stint as acting director of special education for the county.
He preferred being a principal and interacting with the wonderful children in the schools, so he did not consider any other offers. When the decision was made to close all the special schools and
integrate his students into regular schools, he declined to move to a regular school and retired to Whispering Pines in 1988, and moved to Southern Pines in 2000.
He loved golf and shot his age when he was 72. He played golf for fun, so there were a lot of laughs with him on the golf course. He was a member of the Southern Pines Elks Lodge and a life member of the Elks.
Ed is survived by his beautiful and loving wife of 59 years, Patricia; and fur baby, Tessie Mae.
No services are planned.