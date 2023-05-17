Trail

George Arthur Trail III

George Arthur Trail, III, 86, of Pinehurst, died Saturday, May 13, 2023, in the loving presence of his wife, family and friends, shortly after being diagnosed with cancer and as a result of complications.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at The Village Chapel, 10 Azalea Road, Pinehurst. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.