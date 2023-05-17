George Arthur Trail, III, 86, of Pinehurst, died Saturday, May 13, 2023, in the loving presence of his wife, family and friends, shortly after being diagnosed with cancer and as a result of complications.
George was born Oct. 16, 1936, to George Arthur Trail Jr. and Elizabeth Feldman Trail in Chambersburg, Pa., the third of six children. He grew up in a house full of laughter and hard work, where they entertained a steady stream of friends and family and instilled a love for music and sports. In high school, George was named “Boy of Month” and “Most Versatile” as he was social, artistic, musical, athletic, excelled academically, acted in many school plays, and showed his writing ability in his contributions to the school newspaper.
He was accepted to MIT but did not have the funds to attend. A kind pastor heard of his potential and helped him to apply to a local college, Franklin and Marshall, where he received a scholarship. After graduation, he enlisted as an officer in the Navy. While stationed in Hawaii, he met his first wife, Mary Jo Weaver, with whom he had four children. He was known as the best ukulele player on Waikiki Beach.
During his six and a half years in the Navy, George rose from ensign to lieutenant, served on the USS Hoel (DDG-13), and taught naval science at Rice University in Houston, Texas.
When he was discharged from the Navy and seeking his next career opportunity with a family to raise, he turned down his acceptance to the Wharton School of Business and became a foreign service officer. Serving first in Germany and then in Sierra Leone, his fourth child, Amy, was born in Spain while he and the older three children stayed in Sierra Leone, eagerly awaiting the arrival of the new baby.
Between 1970 and 1972, George was the Liberian desk officer and the following year, was a congressional fellow at the offices of Congressman Lee Hamilton and Sen. Lee Metcalf.
He also served in Kaduna, Nigeria, as consul general and Bangkok, Thailand, as political-military officer. He was the deputy director of the Office of West African Affairs in the Department of State from 1978-1980, consul general in Johannesburg, South Africa, and deputy chief of mission in Nairobi, Kenya, where he served until August 1987. While in Kenya, the USS Hoel (DGG-13) docked in Mombasa, and he was piped aboard the ship as is the tradition of honoring an important guest. He was then assigned to the Bureau of African Affairs in the Department of State before being selected as ambassador to Malawi by President Ronald Reagan in 1987. He was sworn in by George H.W. Bush in 1988. His last post for the Foreign Service was in Lagos, Nigeria, where he was deputy chief of mission. George’s achievements throughout his diplomatic career were impactful and long lasting, particularly in the creation of the New South Africa, multi-party elections in Kenya and Malawi, and the transfer of the capital of Nigeria from Lagos to Abuja.
While in Johannesburg, George met and married Sharon Manfred, who was working in Soweto. She served by his side for the rest of his diplomatic service and supported his efforts, extending hospitality and charity to all, while continuing in her work to provide low-income housing.
Throughout his career, he continued to enjoy his musical and theatrical talents, coached his children in various athletic endeavors and encouraged each of their unique talents and potential, loved playing golf, and was always the life of the party. Along with his enthusiastic zest for life, he was also committed to using his position and connections to improve the lives of others. He was one of the leaders of Gun Free South Africa and organized the peace talks there. He facilitated the release of political prisoners and protected the freedom and rights of journalists everywhere. He was proud to fly the American flag and honored the American customs and traditions in whatever country he found himself.
After retiring from the service and living in South Africa, George, together with three retired newspaper editors, formed a consultancy and produced an annual book called “South Africa at a Glance,” which is still in publication.
In mid-life, he reconnected with the Christian faith of his childhood and when he retired to Pinehurst, George became a devoted member of The Village Chapel where he loved singing in the choir. His thirst for knowledge was unquenchable and his love of history inspired him to read several books at a time until the day he died. And he never tired of watching a good movie, often more than once, especially musicals.
Although George had a brilliant career, lived in many places, and enjoyed traveling the world, he always returned to his roots in Pennsylvania and enjoyed a deep connection with his family, including his siblings, children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Ultimately, his proudest achievement was in his 80s, as chairman of the Heritage Hall project, the new building at The Village Chapel, dedicated to the support and education for the next generation of people of faith. He raised $3,000,000 and supervised the construction and grounds of the building.
His devotion to and love for his wife, Sharon, was obvious to all. Together they enjoyed and loved their dogs and cats. They celebrated 39 years of marriage the last evening of his life, during which he regaled the guests with his great sense of humor and endless store of fascinating tales of world politics, golf adventures and cultural events.
George is survived by his wife, Sharon; four children, Regina, Angela, George and Amy; grandchildren; and great-grandchildren; and his siblings, Shannon, Charles, and John. He was predeceased by his beloved sister, Dierdre Pearson; and his older brother whom he respected deeply, David Frank.
