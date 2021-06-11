Genieve Cheek Jackson went to be with her Lord and Savior Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital.
Genieve was a native of Moore County, born Dec. 3, 1939, to the late Lonnie and Evelyn Phillips Cheek. She was a graduate of Elise High School’s class of 1957. She worked in various textile mills and retired as a restaurant owner. After retirement, she was happy to be able to care for her two grandsons, whom she loved so much! She was an excellent cook. Sunday dinners will never be the same again. Those who knew kindhearted Genieve are aware of how generous she was with her time and resources for friends, family and those in need. She was truly an animal lover, caring for her pets, which included chickens, cats, and her dog and sidekick, Bella. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, William Marvin Jackson.
Genieve is survived by son, Randy Jackson (Lisa Jarrett); daughter, Janet Jackson Brown (Melody Moore); grandchildren, Seth Brown, Jace Brown, Jennifer Jackson and Emily Chrsicoe; great-granddaughters, Willow and Rain; sister, Mary Ann Poe; brother, Danny Cheek; and extended family and friends.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, June 14, at Pine Rest Cemetery, with the Rev. Darrell Williams officiating.
In lieu of flowers, calls or cards are appreciated at 12375 NC 24-27, Carthage, NC 28327.
The family wishes to express their sincere thanks to the staff at FirstHealth of the Carolinas for the wonderful care given to Mrs. Jackson.
Kennedy Funeral Home is assisting the Jackson family.
Online condolences may be made at PinesFunerals.com.