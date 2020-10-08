Gene P. Spory

On Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, Gene Paul Spory, of Vass, loving husband, father and Pop-Pop passed away at the age of 80, at Fox Hollow Senior Living. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Margie Robison Spory.
Gene was the last surviving child of John and Margaret Dye Spory. He was preceded in death by his brothers and sisters, Jack, Phyllis, Don, Jane and Peggy Spory.
Born and raised in Johnstown, Pa., Gene played ice hockey and wrestled in high school. After graduating from high school, Gene served in the Navy for four years and then attended Shippensburg University, where he graduated with a degree in accounting. He served more than 40 years with the Federal Government in Washington, D.C., and retired as an executive with the United States Department of Agriculture in 2001. After retirement, he and Margie relocated to the Woodlake Community in Vass, where he served on the POA. He enjoyed golfing, yard work, reading and spending time with his family.
He is also survived by his two children, Jeffery Spory and his fiancee, Jennifer Brittle, of Manassas, Va., and his daughter, Amanda Spory of Raleigh, as well as his three grandchildren, Chase, Bodie and Christopher. He is also survived by his sisters in-law, Patty Maxwell and her husband, Dan, and Barbara Conrad, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
His family really appreciates the loving staff of Fox Hollow Senior Living for taking care of Gene for the past three years.
Per his wishes, there will be no service.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
