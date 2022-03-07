Gene Medley, 81, of Southern Pines, died Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at his home, after a long illness.
Mr. Medley was a native of New Philadelphia, Ohio, where he enlisted in the U.S. Army. He retired in Southern Pines, in 1982, after 22 years of service. He retired from Special Forces as a sergeant major and served two tours in Vietnam.
Surviving are his wife of 60 years, Deanna; youngest son, Timothy Medley, of Carolina Beach, and wife, Virginia; and two granddaughters, Emily and Meredeth.
Mr. Medley was preceded in death by his oldest son, Kenneth Medley, on Feb. 1, 2022, and his brother, Glenn.