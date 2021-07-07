Gene L. Ward, 81, of Pinehurst, died Sunday, July 4, 2021.
He was the beloved husband for 39 years to Maureen Callahan Ward; dearest father of JoBeth Thomas and Meredith Snyder; loving grandfather of Carson (Cecilia), Joseph (Samantha) and Guy; special grandfather of Mason and Rylan; dear uncle, brother-in-law and friend to many.
He was preceded in death by parents, Boyd and Mabe Brooks Ward; and sister, Eunice Ward Caison.
A private service for family and friends, in celebration of Gene’s life, will be held Saturday, July 10.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the charity of your choice.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Service arrangements entrusted to Boles Funeral Home.