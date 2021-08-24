Gary Lee Hainley, 77, of Vass, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021.
He was born Aug. 24, 1943, in Ebensburg, Pa., to the late George John and Emma Lovell Hysong Hainley.
He was a 1961 graduate of Ebensburg High School and later the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Management. Gary had a long and successful career in the private equity sector, as well as a varied career as a grocery store owner, restaurant owner, hospital administrator, president and CEO of multiple companies. Upon retiring, he helped his sons with their businesses in North Carolina (Sandhills Heating, Refrigeration and Electrical and Mason’s Restaurant and Grocery).
He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. He loved his wife and family, kids, grandkids and his extended family. Gary loved date nights at Vito’s with his wife, Mary, the love of his life. Gary had many interests that included Hallmark movies, listening to the Mormon Tabernacle Choir, telling jokes, Fox News, peppermints and almond bark, reading, moving and buying cars, giving to others and traveling (especially to Sugar Creek, Ohio, where he loved the thought of living an Amish life).
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant son, Peter Hainley; brothers, Robert and Donald Hainley; and his father-in-law, LeRoy Loveland.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Mary Hainley; his children, Tim Hainley (Kris), of Middleville, Mich., Lisa Wolff (Rich), of Aberdeen, Angela Garner (Mark), of Chapin, S.C., Brian Hainley (Alison), of Pinehurst, and Bradford Hainley (Kelli), of Carthage; his sister, Jane Schuliger (Wayne), of Moon Township, Pa.; his mother-in-law, H. Marilyn Loveland, of Grass Lake, Mich., grandchildren, Gabrielle Hainley, Savannah Hainley, Dallas Hainley, Marlaina Hainley, Chelsea Valkos (Kaylen), Wendy Wolff, Maisy Garner, Braelyn Garner, Trevin Garner, Mason Hainley, Grace Hainley, Parker Hainley and Lyla Hainley, great grandchildren, Wyatt Valkos, McKenzie Valkos, Trevor Wolff, Trace Stark and Mia Hainley; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 27, at Boles Funeral Home Chapel in Southern Pines.
Memorial Contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501, St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or donors@stjude.org.
