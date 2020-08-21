Gary Fenton Overly, 70, of Pinehurst, passed on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at FirstHealth Hospice House in Pinehurst.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday Aug. 31, 2020, at The Village Chapel in Pinehurst.
Mr. Overly was born July 5, 1950, in Detroit, Mich., to the late Fenton George Overly and Jane Ann Bower Overly. He served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. Gary enjoyed spending time with his family a well as the many pets he cared for. He was also an avid boater.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Deborah Alice Cauzillo Overly; and his sister, Linda Peters, of Pinehurst.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in memory of Gary Overly to the American Cancer Society.
Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.