Gary Douglas Pressnell, 72, of Wilmington, died Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, at New Hanover Regional Medical, with his family at his side.
Gary was born Dec. 5, 1948, in Athens, Ala., the son of the late Douglas Cecil Pressnell, and is survived by his mother, Edith Shores Pressnell, of New Ellington, S.C.
He was an independent insurance agent, specializing in financial planning.
Surviving in addition to his mother, he is also survived by his wife of 25 years, Martha Sharpe Pressnell; sons, Troy Pressnell, Joseph Pressnell and wife, Deanna, Timothy Pressnell and wife, Nikki, Randy Pickard and wife, Bethany; Megan P. Graham and husband, Wayne; three sisters Marcia Glover, Cindy Augustine and Mary Jane Brooks; nine grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Services will be held at a later date.
The family request memorials be directed to the American Heart Association, 116 Princess St., Wilmington, NC 28401.
